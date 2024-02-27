Refsynder went 1-for-2 with two RBIs in Boston's 7-6 win over Philadelphia on Monday.

Refsynder smashed an RBI single in the bottom of the first inning and hit a ground ball that resulted in another run scored for Boston later in the contest. It's a small sample size, but over three spring training games, the 32-year-old player has maintained an impressive .900 on-base percentage. Given his career .324 slugging percentage, it's safe to say Refsynder's value will be reliant on his positional versatility in the outfield. Expect the veteran to compete for a fourth or fifth outfielder spot throughout spring training.