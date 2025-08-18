Red Sox's Rob Refsnyder: Down with oblique strain
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Red Sox placed Refsnyder on the 10-day injured list Monday with a left oblique strain.
It's not clear when Refsnyder was injured, but he hadn't played since making a pinch-hitting appearance last Wednesday. He will be eligible for activation Aug. 26, but any oblique injury has the potential to create longer than a minimum stay on the IL.
More News
-
Red Sox's Rob Refsnyder: Supplies only offense in loss•
-
Red Sox's Rob Refsnyder: Lifts homer in loss•
-
Red Sox's Rob Refsnyder: Batting leadoff against lefty•
-
Red Sox's Rob Refsnyder: Homers off lefty•
-
Red Sox's Rob Refsnyder: In Wednesday's lineup•
-
Red Sox's Rob Refsnyder: Working through back spasms•