Refsnyder entered Monday's game for an injured Franchy Cordero and went 0-for-2 in a 4-3 loss to the Rays.

Cordero was carted off the field with a right ankle sprain after a run-in with the wall in left field. He was making a second straight start in left, while Tommy Pham filled at designated hitter for J.D. Martinez, although there is no reported injury with Martinez. What all this means is that Refsnyder may be in line for playing time in the coming days. Since returning from a knee injury, Refsnyder is 9-for-27 with three doubles, two RBI, a stolen base and three runs scored over nine games.