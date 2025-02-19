Refsnyder (forearm) took live batting practice against Red Sox right-hander Zack Kelly during Wednesday's full-squad workout, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

Refsnyder slugged a home run to right-center as part of his round of BP, an indication that he's moved past the right forearm strain that caused him to finish the past season on the injured list. Before being shut down, Refsnyder was productive at the dish when called upon, slashing .283/.359/.471 with 11 home runs and two stolen bases over 306 plate appearances. The right-handed-hitting Refsnyder should get regular playing time versus left-handed pitching in 2025, most likely occupying the weak side of platoon in right field with Wilyer Abreu (illness).