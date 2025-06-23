Refsnyder went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 9-5 loss to San Francisco.

Refsnyder was at his new spot in the order -- batting leadoff against left-handers -- and belted a two-run homer off Robbie Ray in the fifth inning. Boston manager Alex Cora recently moved Refsnyder and his 1.029 OPS against lefties up to leadoff whenever the Red Sox face a southpaw. In five games hitting atop the order, Refsnyder is 6-for-14 with two extra-base hits and two RBI.