Refsnyder is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Rays.

Refsnyder went a combined 0-for-7 while starting in center field in both of the first two games of the series at Tampa Bay, which came with the Rays bringing a pair of left-handed starting pitchers to the hill. The righty-hitting Refsnyder will give way to the lefty-hitting Raimel Tapia in center field Wednesday while Boston faces a right-hander (Taj Bradley) for the first time in the series. Manager Alex Cora could end up taking a platoon approach to center field while Adam Duvall (wrist) is out indefinitely, meaning that Refsnyder could see fewer opportunities than Tapia moving forward.