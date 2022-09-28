Refsnyder started in center field and went 1-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's 13-9 win over the Orioles.

Refsnyder has started seven of the last nine games, going 8-for-23 with two home runs, two doubles, six RBI and five runs scored. He's getting opportunities while second baseman Trevor Story (heel) is sidelined. Story's injury, coupled with Christian Arroyo's non-COVID illness, has primary center fielder Enrique Hernandez at second and Refsnyder in the outfield. Story hopes to return for the final series of the season, a three-game set on the road against Tampa Bay that kicks off next Monday.