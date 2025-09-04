Red Sox's Rob Refsnyder: Replaces injured teammate in RF
Refsnyder started in right field and went 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Wednesday's 8-1 loss to Cleveland.
Refsnyder replaced the injured Roman Anthony (oblique) in right field, although he would have been in the starting lineup somewhere, as Boston faced left-hander Joey Cantillo. Anthony's injury, which he believes is a Grade 2 strain, could keep him out of action for four to six weeks. That injury, and the lingering rehab for Wilyer Abreu (calf), means Refsnyder could see additional opportunities, even against right-handers.
