Refsnyder was optioned to Triple-A Worcester on Friday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Refsnyder has been with the big-league club for the past 10 days and went 2-for-5 with two doubles, a walk and an RBI during his brief time in the majors. Jaylin Davis was promoted in a corresponding move for outfield depth.
