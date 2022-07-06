Refsnyder is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rays, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.

Refsnyder will sit for the second time in three games and appears to have settled back in as Boston's fourth outfielder following Jarren Duran's recent return from the restricted list. Though he should continue to pick up starts against left-handed pitching, Refsnyder could be at risk of moving off the active roster whenever Enrique Hernandez (hip) is cleared to return from the 10-day injured list.