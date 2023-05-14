Refsnyder went 3-for-4 with one double, two RBI and one steal in Saturday's 4-3 loss to St. Louis.

Refsnyder turned in a strong performance out of the three spot Saturday, driving in Pablo Reyes and Alex Verdugo on a fourth-inning double while grabbing a rare stolen base. in his last four years in the bigs (163 games), Refsnyder had stolen just two bags, making Saturday's swipe an outlier. After batting .307 in 177 plate appearances in 2022, Refsnyder is slashing .258/.361/.355 with one home run through 72 plate appearances this season.