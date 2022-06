Refsnyder went 3-for-4 with a run and a sacrifice fly during Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Athletics.

Refsnyder hit leadoff for the third time in the past four games -- all three of which have come against a left-handed starting pitcher -- and he set the table perfectly Tuesday. The 31-year-old should continue to have a regular role against lefties until Enrique Hernandez (hip) is able to return from the injured list.