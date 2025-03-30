Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters after Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Rangers that Refsnyder was unable to play due to an illness, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

Refsnyder has yet to make his 2025 regular-season debut, though it's unclear whether his absence for the first two games of the series was due to him being under the weather. He had a productive 2024 campaign and projected to serve in the weak side of the platoon in right field with Wilyer Abreu, but Refsnyder will have to overcome his current illness before taking the field. Romy Gonzalez could see some additional reps in the outfield as a defensive substitute for as long as Refsnyder is on the shelf.