Red Sox's Robbie Ross: Elects free agency
Ross (back) was reinstated from the 60-day DL on Thursday, and chose to hit the open market instead of accepting an outright assignment from the team, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Ross was placed on the disabled list in late May with inflammation in his throwing elbow, and then underwent back surgery in late August that effectively ended his 2017 season. He should be fully recovered by the time spring training rolls around, and will now look to latch on with a different organization within the next few months.
