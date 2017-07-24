Ross (elbow) has been transferred to the 60-day disabled list, Jen McCaffrey of MassLive.com reports.

Moving Ross to the 60-day DL creates room on the 40-man roster to accommodate the promotion of Rafael Devers from Triple-A Pawtucket.

