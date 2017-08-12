Red Sox's Robby Scott: Brought up by Red Sox
Scott was recalled by the Red Sox on Saturday.
The southpaw reliever returns to the big leagues for the third time this season, as he takes the roster spot of DL-bound Dustin Pedroia (knee). Scott, mainly working out of a limited role against left-handed hitters, has racked up a 3.38 ERA and 1.05 WHIP this season and likely won't see many high-leverage situations in a crowded Boston bullpen.
More News
-
Red Sox's Robby Scott: Sent back to Pawtucket•
-
Red Sox's Robby Scott: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Red Sox's Robby Scott: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Red Sox's Robby Scott: Pitching well in limited role•
-
Red Sox's Robby Scott: Rookie playing role of left-handed specialist•
-
Red Sox's Robby Scott: Cleans up Wednesday's loss•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Hoskins
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...