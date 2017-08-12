Scott was recalled by the Red Sox on Saturday.

The southpaw reliever returns to the big leagues for the third time this season, as he takes the roster spot of DL-bound Dustin Pedroia (knee). Scott, mainly working out of a limited role against left-handed hitters, has racked up a 3.38 ERA and 1.05 WHIP this season and likely won't see many high-leverage situations in a crowded Boston bullpen.