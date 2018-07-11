Scott was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket on Wednesday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Scott has only appeared in one game for the Red Sox this season but will rejoin the bullpen prior to the series finale against Texas. Across 30 appearances with Pawtucket, he's logged a 1.15 ERA and 1.00 WHIP to go along with 48 strikeouts in 31.1 innings. In a corresponding move, Jalen Beeks was optioned to the minors.

