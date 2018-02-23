Scott (elbow) is expected to take the mound against Baltimore on Sunday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Scott is working his way back to full health after undergoing arthroscopic surgery in mid-October. He was able to begin a throwing program in December but there hasn't been much word on his status heading into spring camp. Scott doesn't seem to have any limitations at this point, and pitching in a live game will clearly be another step forward for the southpaw.