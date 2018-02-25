Red Sox's Robby Scott: On tap to pitch Sunday
Scott (elbow) is scheduled to make a relief appearance in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Orioles, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Scott may be eased along this spring a little more slowly than the rest of Boston's relief options while he recovers from October arthroscopic elbow surgery, but his availability this early in Grapefruit League play likely means he's in little danger of missing Opening Day. The 28-year-old will have a strong argument for a LOOGY role out of the Red Sox's bullpen after compiling a 3.79 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 31 strikeouts in 35.2 innings with the big club a season ago.
More News
-
Top 30 position battles this spring
Could David Dahl crack the Rockies lineup? Is Blake Parker the Angels closer? Where the heck...
-
10-team H2H points mock
Heath Cummings discusses his ace-heavy approach in smaller leagues.
-
2018 Fantasy baseball: Best breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
How early is too early for Acuna?
Scott White considers the reward and risk of drafting the most hyped rookie since Kris Bry...
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...