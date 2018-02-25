Scott (elbow) is scheduled to make a relief appearance in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Orioles, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Scott may be eased along this spring a little more slowly than the rest of Boston's relief options while he recovers from October arthroscopic elbow surgery, but his availability this early in Grapefruit League play likely means he's in little danger of missing Opening Day. The 28-year-old will have a strong argument for a LOOGY role out of the Red Sox's bullpen after compiling a 3.79 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 31 strikeouts in 35.2 innings with the big club a season ago.