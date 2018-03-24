Scott was sent down to Triple-A Pawtucket on Saturday, The Boston Herald's Jason Mastrodonato reports.

Scott failed to secure one of the final spots in the Red Sox's Opening Day bullpen and will journey back to Pawtucket for the onset of the 2018 campaign. Last season, he appeared in 57 big-league contests, logging a 3.79 ERA and 0.98 WHIP over 35.2 innings of relief. Expect to see him back in Boston in the event of an injury.