Scott (elbow) was able to throw the ball around for the first time since undergoing arthroscopic surgery in mid-October, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Scott reiterated that he was feeling good and on track for spring training, which aligns with the initial timetable concerning his recovery. During the 2017 season, Scott appeared in 57 games out of the bullpen for Boston, posting a 3.79 ERA and 0.98 WHIP with a 31:13 K:BB in 35.2 innings.