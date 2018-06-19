Red Sox's Robby Scott: Recalled from minors
Scott was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket on Tuesday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
Scott will join the big club for the first time all season after excelling with the PawSox, posting a 1.45 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 37:8 K:BB across 24.1 innings. He'll offer an additional left-handed arm out of the bullpen during his time in the majors. In a corresponding roster move, Justin Haley was returned to the minors.
