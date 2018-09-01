Scott was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket on Saturday.

Scott will join the Red Sox for the stretch run after posting an impressive 1.86 ERA and 63:21 K:BB across 48.1 innings with the PawSox. The southpaw has allowed four runs across 2.1 major-league innings this season, but he compiled a solid 3.79 ERA across 35.2 innings with the big club in 2017, so he should see some opportunities in September.

