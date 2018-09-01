Red Sox's Robby Scott: Recalled from Triple-A
Scott was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket on Saturday.
Scott will join the Red Sox for the stretch run after posting an impressive 1.86 ERA and 63:21 K:BB across 48.1 innings with the PawSox. The southpaw has allowed four runs across 2.1 major-league innings this season, but he compiled a solid 3.79 ERA across 35.2 innings with the big club in 2017, so he should see some opportunities in September.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action. Scott White appraises the two-start...
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...
-
Waivers: Safe to drop Judge now?
What does the Yankees' acquisition of Andrew McCutchen say about Aaron Judge's chances of returning...
-
Some possible September call-ups
September roster expansion normally isn't a time when teams promote their best prospects, but...