Scott was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket on Friday, Evan Drellich of CSN New England reports.

Scott takes the roster spot of David Price, who hit the disabled list with elbow inflammation early Friday. Scott pitched well out of Boston's bullpen through the first two months of the season, but struggled with a 6.00 ERA and 1.50 WHIP over 12 innings for June and July. It may be short lived stint in the majors, with the Red Sox still needing to address Price's rotation spot after the weekend.