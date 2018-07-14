Scott was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket on Saturday, Sean McAdam of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

He threw two innings in Friday's game and would have been unavailable through the break, so the Red Sox swapped him out for a fresh arm in Bobby Poyner. Scott had a stellar first half with Pawtucket (1.15 ERA, 48:10 K:BB in 31.1 innings) and will likely be afforded more chances with the big club in the second half.

