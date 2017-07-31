Scott was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket on Monday, Tim Britton of The Providence Journal reports.

His latest big-league stint was short. Scott was recalled Friday when David Price (elbow) was placed on the disabled list. He's been a solid relief arm when called upon, though, posting a 3.38 ERA in 41 games for the Sox. He'll probably rejoin the club when rosters expand in September if he's not needed before then.