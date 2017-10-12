Red Sox's Robby Scott: Undergoes surgery Wednesday
Scott underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left elbow Wednesday, Evan Drellich of WEEI.com reports.
Scott should be able to make a full recovery prior to the beginning of spring training. The 28-year-old pitched in 57 games for the Red Sox this season, posting a 3.79 ERA and 0.98 WHIP over the course of 35.2 innings.
More News
-
Red Sox's Robby Scott: Brought up by Red Sox•
-
Red Sox's Robby Scott: Sent back to Pawtucket•
-
Red Sox's Robby Scott: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Red Sox's Robby Scott: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Red Sox's Robby Scott: Pitching well in limited role•
-
Red Sox's Robby Scott: Rookie playing role of left-handed specialist•
-
Early 2018 Positional Rankings
Check out Scott White and Heath Cumming's first batch of rankings for the 2018 Fantasy sea...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...