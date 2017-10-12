Play

Scott underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left elbow Wednesday, Evan Drellich of WEEI.com reports.

Scott should be able to make a full recovery prior to the beginning of spring training. The 28-year-old pitched in 57 games for the Red Sox this season, posting a 3.79 ERA and 0.98 WHIP over the course of 35.2 innings.

