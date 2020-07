Stock was claimed off waivers by the Red Sox on Sunday and was optioned to the team's alternate training site.

The veteran right-hander was designated for assignment by the Phillies on Thursday, and he now finds himself on the Red Sox's 40-man roster. Stock had a strong 2018 in San Diego with a 2.50 ERA and 1.26 WHIP in 32 appearances, but he struggled last season and allowed 12 runs over 10.2 innings.