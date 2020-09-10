site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Red Sox's Robert Stock: Recalled by Red Sox
RotoWire Staff
Sep 10, 2020
Stock was recalled by the Red Sox on Thursday.
Stock was sent down by the Red Sox on Saturday, but he'll return to the major-league bullpen after a short stay in Pawtucket. The right-hander hasn't been very effective this season with a 5.87 ERA and 2.61 WHIP over 7.2 innings during seven relief appearances.
