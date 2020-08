Stock, along with Jeffery Springs, were recalled from the Red Sox's alternate training site Saturday to fill the vacant spots from the Brandon Workman and Heath Hembree trade, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Stock has made just one appearance out of the bullpen this season, allowing an unearned run on two hits and three walks while also managing to record three strikeouts in 1.1 innings. He figures to be a middle reliever for the Red Sox moving forward.