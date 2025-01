The Red Sox signed Stock to a minor-league contract Tuesday that includes an invitation to spring training, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Stock most recently pitched in the Mexican Pacific Winter League, posting a 1.60 ERA and 78:37 K:BB over 84.1 innings. The 35-year-old last saw action in the majors back in 2021 and is a long shot to capture an Opening Day roster spot. It's not clear whether the Red Sox plan to use Stock as a starting pitcher or reliever.