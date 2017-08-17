Red Sox's Roenis Elias: Activated from DL but optioned
Elias (oblique, ribs) was activated from the 60-day disabled list and optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket on Thursday, Evan Drellich of CSN New England reports.
Elias is finally over a slew of injuries that have kept him sidelined all season. He completed a seven-game rehab stint, running his pitch count up to 90 in his most recent outing for the PawSox, so he isn't expected to face any restrictions now that he's back. He'll slide in to Pawtucket's rotation for the time being, but he could see time in the Red Sox's bullpen when rosters expand in September.
More News
-
Red Sox's Roenis Elias: Makes rehab start for Pawtucket•
-
Red Sox's Roenis Elias: Moves rehab to Double-A•
-
Red Sox's Roenis Elias: Sim game set for Friday•
-
Red Sox's Roenis Elias: Shifted to 60-day DL•
-
Red Sox's Roenis Elias: Suffers setback in rehab•
-
Red Sox's Roenis Elias: Will begin rehab stint Sunday•
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...