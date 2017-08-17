Elias (oblique, ribs) was activated from the 60-day disabled list and optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket on Thursday, Evan Drellich of CSN New England reports.

Elias is finally over a slew of injuries that have kept him sidelined all season. He completed a seven-game rehab stint, running his pitch count up to 90 in his most recent outing for the PawSox, so he isn't expected to face any restrictions now that he's back. He'll slide in to Pawtucket's rotation for the time being, but he could see time in the Red Sox's bullpen when rosters expand in September.