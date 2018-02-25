Red Sox's Roenis Elias: Auditions for No. 5 starter
Elias struck out two over two scoreless innings in Saturday's spring game against the Rays.
Elias took a positive first step toward becoming the Red Sox's temporary No. 5 starter -- albeit against an underwhelming Tampa Bay lineup. While Boston awaits on the rehabilitation of Steven Wright (knee) and Eduardo Rodriguez (knee), it may need someone to take a few turns of the rotation in April. Elias and right-hander Hector Velazquez -- who pitched two scoreless innings Friday -- are the primary candidates to fill that spot in the rotation.
More News
-
Red Sox's Roenis Elias: Option for bullpen in 2018•
-
Red Sox's Roenis Elias: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Red Sox's Roenis Elias: Getting called up Friday•
-
Red Sox's Roenis Elias: Activated from DL but optioned•
-
Red Sox's Roenis Elias: Makes rehab start for Pawtucket•
-
Red Sox's Roenis Elias: Moves rehab to Double-A•
-
Top 30 position battles this spring
Could David Dahl crack the Rockies lineup? Is Blake Parker the Angels closer? Where the heck...
-
10-team H2H points mock
Heath Cummings discusses his ace-heavy approach in smaller leagues.
-
2018 Fantasy baseball: Best breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
How early is too early for Acuna?
Scott White considers the reward and risk of drafting the most hyped rookie since Kris Bry...
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...