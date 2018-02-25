Elias struck out two over two scoreless innings in Saturday's spring game against the Rays.

Elias took a positive first step toward becoming the Red Sox's temporary No. 5 starter -- albeit against an underwhelming Tampa Bay lineup. While Boston awaits on the rehabilitation of Steven Wright (knee) and Eduardo Rodriguez (knee), it may need someone to take a few turns of the rotation in April. Elias and right-hander Hector Velazquez -- who pitched two scoreless innings Friday -- are the primary candidates to fill that spot in the rotation.