Manager Alex Cora said that Elias will be viewed as a reliever moving forward, freelance writer Maureen Mullen reports.

Elias was previously being stretched out as a starter this spring but it's clear that the club doesn't see him as a piece of the rotation, especially once Steven Wright (knee) and Eduardo Rodriguez (knee) return to the fold around mid-April. At this point, Brian Johnson appears to have the inside track on the fifth starting rotation spot while the others get healthy. Elias will look to secure a role out of the bullpen on the Opening Day roster after missing most of the 2017 season with an oblique injury.

