Red Sox's Roenis Elias: Makes rehab start for Pawtucket
Elias (oblique) threw a rehabilitaton start for Triple-A Pawtucket on Tuesday and allowed seven runs, eight hits and two walks while striking out three.
Elias has bounced around a few of Boston's affiliates as he works his way back from a right oblique strain. While this latest start was hardly encouraging, he threw a season-high five innings and ran his pitch count up to 80. When he's ready to return to active duty, Elias is not expected to join the Red Sox. A placement with Pawtucket is likely.
