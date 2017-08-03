Elias (oblique) threw a rehabilitaton start for Triple-A Pawtucket on Tuesday and allowed seven runs, eight hits and two walks while striking out three.

Elias has bounced around a few of Boston's affiliates as he works his way back from a right oblique strain. While this latest start was hardly encouraging, he threw a season-high five innings and ran his pitch count up to 80. When he's ready to return to active duty, Elias is not expected to join the Red Sox. A placement with Pawtucket is likely.