The Red Sox transferred Elias' (ribs) rehab assignment to Double-A Portland on Tuesday, MLB.com reports.

Elias, who has been sidelined since spring training with a strained rib-cage muscle, restarted his rehab Monday with short-season Lowell, tossing two perfect innings. He'll presumably increase his innings and pitch count in his next start while moving up a couple rungs on the minor-league ladder, but given the length of his absence, Elias probably won't be activated from the 60-day disabled list until August. Once that happens, he'll likely be optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket, as the Red Sox don't have room for him in their rotation.

