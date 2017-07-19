Red Sox's Roenis Elias: Moves rehab to Double-A
The Red Sox transferred Elias' (ribs) rehab assignment to Double-A Portland on Tuesday, MLB.com reports.
Elias, who has been sidelined since spring training with a strained rib-cage muscle, restarted his rehab Monday with short-season Lowell, tossing two perfect innings. He'll presumably increase his innings and pitch count in his next start while moving up a couple rungs on the minor-league ladder, but given the length of his absence, Elias probably won't be activated from the 60-day disabled list until August. Once that happens, he'll likely be optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket, as the Red Sox don't have room for him in their rotation.
More News
-
Red Sox's Roenis Elias: Sim game set for Friday•
-
Red Sox's Roenis Elias: Shifted to 60-day DL•
-
Red Sox's Roenis Elias: Suffers setback in rehab•
-
Red Sox's Roenis Elias: Will begin rehab stint Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Roenis Elias: Nearing rehab assignment•
-
Red Sox's Roenis Elias: Lands on disabled list•
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...
-
Buy low on Samardzija?
Is Jeff Samardzija someone worth buying low on? Chris Towers takes a look at the numbers, and...
-
How much FAAB on Moncada?
Todd Frazier is headed to New York and Yoan Moncada is headed to Chicago. Heath Cummings looks...
-
Frazier trade impacts Moncada, Robertson
No major Fantasy assets were moved in the Todd Frazier trade, but there are still major consequences...
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....