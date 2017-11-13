Red Sox's Roenis Elias: Option for bullpen in 2018
Elias is expected to compete for a spot in the bullpen during spring training, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Elias missed much of the 2017 campaign due to an oblique injury. When healthy, he appeared in 10 games (42.2 innings) at Triple-A Pawtucket, where he posted a 6.96 ERA and 1.57 WHIP. To this point in his career, Elias has primarily been used as a starter. However, due to their need for left-handed depth in the bullpen, the Red Sox will use spring training to test whether or not they want to use Elias in the Show as a reliever.
