Red Sox's Roenis Elias: Sent to Pawtucket
Elias was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket on Saturday, Jason Mastrodonato of The Boston Herald reports.
Elias originally began spring training working as a starter, but manager Alex Cora decided to shelve that option a couple weeks ago. The southpaw is expected to work as a reliever with Pawtucket and will serve as organizational depth moving forward.
More News
-
Red Sox's Roenis Elias: Headed to bullpen•
-
Red Sox's Roenis Elias: Auditions for No. 5 starter•
-
Red Sox's Roenis Elias: Option for bullpen in 2018•
-
Red Sox's Roenis Elias: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Red Sox's Roenis Elias: Getting called up Friday•
-
Red Sox's Roenis Elias: Activated from DL but optioned•
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Ray
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Lorenzo Cain, Robby Ray will...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 3.0
How many safe, dominant saves sources are there? Our Scott White looks at the distribution...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 3.0
There's the Big Four at starting pitcher, and there's everyone else, right? Check out the rest...
-
Hand injury hurts Bumgarner's value
In what was likely his final start of spring, Madison Bumgarner suffered a broken hand. Chris...
-
Outfield Tiers 3.0
Outfield is, of course, a large position, but is it a deep one? Not at the top, says Scott...
-
Shortstop Tiers 3.0
Should you reach for the elite options at shortstop? Or can you wait and find value?