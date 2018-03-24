Elias was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket on Saturday, Jason Mastrodonato of The Boston Herald reports.

Elias originally began spring training working as a starter, but manager Alex Cora decided to shelve that option a couple weeks ago. The southpaw is expected to work as a reliever with Pawtucket and will serve as organizational depth moving forward.

