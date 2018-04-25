Red Sox's Roldani Baldwin: Expected back Thursday
Baldwin (thumb) is expected to report to High-A Salem on Thursday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
Baldwin is finally set to make his 2018 debut after missing the first few weeks of the season with a thumb injury. The 22-year-old will look to build off his solid 2017 campaign that saw him hit .274 with an .800 OPS across 95 games with Low-A Greenville.
