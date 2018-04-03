Red Sox's Roldani Baldwin: Heads to DL with thumb injury
Baldwin was placed on the 7-day disabled list due to a thumb injury, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
The 22-year-old impressed with Low-A Greenville last season, batting .274 with 50 extra-base hits and 66 RBI. He was ticketed to begin the season at Double-A Portland, but this thumb injury will likely keep him off the field for a few weeks. Look for Baldwin to assume regular catching duties for the Sea Dogs once he's healthy.
