Red Sox's Roman Anthony: Agrees to $130 million extension
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Red Sox signed Anthony (back) to an eight-year, $130 million contract extension Wednesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
The deal will begin in 2026 and includes escalators that could take the maximum value of the contract to $230 million. There's also a team option, so Anthony could be under team control through the 2034 campaign. Anthony has slashed .283/.400/.428 with two home runs and two stolen bases over his first 46 major-league contests. The 21-year-old has missed the last two games with mid-back tightness but is expected to return to Boston's lineup for Wednesday's series finale versus the Royals.
