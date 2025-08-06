The Red Sox signed Anthony (back) to an eight-year, $130 million contract extension Wednesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

The deal will begin in 2026 and includes escalators that could take the maximum value of the contract to $230 million. There's also a team option, so Anthony could be under team control through the 2034 campaign. Anthony has slashed .283/.400/.428 with two home runs and two stolen bases over his first 46 major-league contests. The 21-year-old has missed the last two games with mid-back tightness but is expected to return to Boston's lineup for Wednesday's series finale versus the Royals.