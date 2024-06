Anthony (rib) has started in Double-A Portland's last five games, going 8-for-19 with two home runs, four doubles, one walk, one stolen base, seven runs and four RBI.

Though he didn't require a stint on Portland's 7-day injured list, Anthony missed 10 days of action with rib cage irritation before making his return to the lineup Wednesday. The 20-year-old outfielder hasn't missed a beat since rejoining the starting nine and is now slashing .263/.380/.455 overall this season for Portland.