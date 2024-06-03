Anthony hasn't appeared in a game for Double-A Portland since May 25 due to ribcage irritation, Chris Hatfield of SoxProspects.com reports.

Though Anthony hasn't played in more than a week, Portland hasn't placed him on its 7-day injured list. The Red Sox organization reportedly views Anthony's injury as a day-to-day concern, so the outfield prospect could return to Portland's lineup at some point during the upcoming week. The 20-year-old is slashing .243/.365/.392 with three home runs and five stolen bases over 178 plate appearances at the Double-A level this season.