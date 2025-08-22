Red Sox's Roman Anthony: Big role in Thursday's win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Anthony went 2-for-5 with a home run, a walk, three RBI and two runs scored in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Yankees.
Anthony supplied a game-tying RBI single in the sixth inning and then added a two-run homer for insurance in the ninth. This was his fourth multi-hit effort in the last five games, though he has just two extra-base hits in that span. The rookie outfielder is up to five homers, 26 RBI, 40 runs scored, four stolen bases, 17 doubles and one triple while slashing .286/.405/.448 through 59 contests.
