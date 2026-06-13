Red Sox's Roman Anthony: Continues to feel pain in hand

Anthony is still feeling pain in his injured right hand when swinging, though he believes he is progressing, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Anthony has been out of action since early May due to a sprained ligament at the base of his right ring finger. He's resumed swinging a bat and then been shut down on multiple occasions, as he hasn't yet been able to shed the discomfort caused by the injury. Anthony explained Saturday, "Progressing a lot slower than I had imagined in the beginning of this but definitely progressing, which is the biggest thing. It's just pain in my hand. That's what it was until it's not that, I'll be here. But as soon as it feels like it starts to get a whole lot better, I'm sure we'll have a better idea of where we're at and how it's going to go from there." The star slugger isn't expected to be ready to return to action until at least early July, and he'll likely need to be able to swing at full capacity without pain before the Red Sox feel comfortable activating him.