Red Sox's Roman Anthony: Continuing rehab in Florida

Interim manager Chad Tracy confirmed Thursday that Anthony's (finger) recent follow-up appointment with Dr. Gary Lourie revealed no new information about his injury, and the outfielder will continue to rehab at the Red Sox's complex in Florida through at least the All-Star break, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Anthony is still trying to get over the hump in his recovery from the partially torn tendon in his right ring finger that has kept him on the shelf since May 7. Though Tracy noted that Anthony's finger is healing as expected, the 23-year-old has struggled to regain full strength in his hand, which has thus far prevented him from starting a hitting progression. Until Anthony reaches that step in the recovery process, the Red Sox won't be able to map out a minor-league rehab assignment for him. Though Anthony remains without an official timeline to return from the 60-day injured list, fantasy managers can safely rule him out through the rest of July.