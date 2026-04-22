Red Sox manager Alex Cora said that Anthony is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Yankees due to a sore back, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

Anthony's back tightened up on him during Tuesday's contest, so he will be unavailable for the second game of the series. The Red Sox are hopeful that Anthony will be ready to play in Thursday's series finale, but he is considered day-to-day. Andruw Monasterio will get a start at designated hitter for the Red Sox on Wednesday.