Anthony went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and a two-run single during the Red Sox's 4-3 win over the Rays on Friday.

Anthony was responsible for all but one of the Red Sox's runs in Friday's win, with the 22-year-old slugger getting Boston on the board with a solo homer off Ian Seymour in the first inning. It was the first time this season that Anthony recorded three RBI in a game, his most since Aug. 21, 2025, against the Yankees. He has a .709 OPS with two steals, five home runs and 14 RBI across 215 plate appearances this season.