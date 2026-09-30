Anthony was removed from Game 1 of the AL Wild Card Series against the Yankees on Tuesday due to a right hand injury, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

Anthony's hand reportedly began bothering him after a check swing in the third inning, leading to his eventual removal in the sixth. The 22-year-old outfielder missed nearly four months in the regular season due to an injury in the same hand, though it's unclear whether his latest injury will force him to miss time. If he ends up needing to come off the Red Sox's wild-card roster, he would be ineligible to play again until the ALCS.