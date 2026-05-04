Red Sox's Roman Anthony: Exits with possible wrist injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Anthony was removed from Monday's game versus the Tigers with a possible wrist injury, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
Anthony tweaked something on a swing during his first plate appearance of the game in the first inning. He finished that at-bat but was then removed in favor of Masataka Yoshida. The Red Sox should have an update on Anthony's condition soon.
More News
-
Red Sox's Roman Anthony: Logs three hits in win•
-
Red Sox's Roman Anthony: Dropped to third in order•
-
Red Sox's Roman Anthony: Back in action Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Roman Anthony: Sitting fourth straight•
-
Red Sox's Roman Anthony: Absence continuing Friday•
-
Red Sox's Roman Anthony: Hopeful to play Friday•